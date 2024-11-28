Dr Reddy's Pioneers Toripalimab Launch for NPC Treatment in India

Dr Reddy's Laboratories has officially introduced Toripalimab, a significant advancement in the treatment of recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma (NPC) in India. The launch of this innovative drug represents a crucial development for patients diagnosed with this rare and aggressive form of cancer originating in the upper throat.

Toripalimab, branded as Zytorvi in India, distinguishes itself as the sole immuno-oncology medication approved by recognized global regulatory bodies such as the USFDA, EMA, and MHRA for managing RM-NPC in adults. The drug addresses a pressing unmet need for effective NPC treatment, offering new hope for patients transitioning from standard chemotherapy.

The debut of Toripalimab in India also marks a strategic alliance between Dr Reddy's and Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co Ltd, solidifying exclusive rights to develop and market the drug across 21 countries. Dr Reddy's commitment to oncology is further underscored by this launch, following the drug's introduction in the US and demonstrating the company's dedication to global patient care.

(With inputs from agencies.)