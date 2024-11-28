Boosting Police Wellness at Maha Kumbh: Special Medical Camp Announced

In an effort to prioritize the health of police personnel set for Maha Kumbh duties next year, a special medical camp is scheduled for November 30 at the police lines parade ground in Prayagraj, as announced by officials.

The Maha Kumbh, a grand religious event occurring every 12 years, will take place from January 13 to February 26, expecting over 40 crore visitors. The camp aims to both ensure the physical fitness and support the mental well-being of the officers responsible for security duties.

With a start time of 11 am, the camp will offer comprehensive health checkups and guidance sessions to help personnel manage stress effectively, aiming to enhance their operational efficiency, according to a statement from the organizers.

