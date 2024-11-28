Left Menu

Boosting Police Wellness at Maha Kumbh: Special Medical Camp Announced

A special medical camp will be organized for police personnel on November 30 in preparation for the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. The camp will focus on enhancing the physical fitness and mental well-being of officers tasked with ensuring the event's security, which expects over 40 crore attendees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 28-11-2024 20:11 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 20:11 IST
Boosting Police Wellness at Maha Kumbh: Special Medical Camp Announced
  • Country:
  • India

In an effort to prioritize the health of police personnel set for Maha Kumbh duties next year, a special medical camp is scheduled for November 30 at the police lines parade ground in Prayagraj, as announced by officials.

The Maha Kumbh, a grand religious event occurring every 12 years, will take place from January 13 to February 26, expecting over 40 crore visitors. The camp aims to both ensure the physical fitness and support the mental well-being of the officers responsible for security duties.

With a start time of 11 am, the camp will offer comprehensive health checkups and guidance sessions to help personnel manage stress effectively, aiming to enhance their operational efficiency, according to a statement from the organizers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger than age 16 from social media, reports AP. DIV DIV

Australia's House of Representatives passes bill banning children younger th...

 Global
2
Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

Historic Ceasefire: Biden Brokers Peace Between Israel and Hezbollah

 United States
3
Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

Bolsonaro Accused: Unveiling the Coup Plot

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

Irish Consumer Sentiment Steady Amid Election Uncertainty

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024