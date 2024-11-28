Left Menu

India Leads Global Advancement in Traditional Medicine at INTRACOM 2024

India's Ayush Ministry showcased its role in global traditional medicine at the INTRACOM 2024 conference, focusing on digital health tech integration. Key highlights included the ICD-11 TM2 module for standardized TM documentation. The event emphasized India's pioneering efforts in aligning traditional practices with modern healthcare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2024 22:33 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 22:33 IST
Union Ayush Secretary spearheaded India's showcasing of its traditional medicine contributions at the National Institutes of Health in Malaysia during the 10th International Conference on Traditional and Complementary Medicine (INTRACOM) 2024.

The conference concentrated on digital technologies' role in modernizing traditional and complementary medicine practices. Ayush Secretary Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha emphasized the ICD-11 TM2 module as a groundbreaking step in documenting traditional medicine systematically.

India's efforts in capacity building for TM2 implementation and collaboration with WHO and other organizations highlight its commitment to advancing global traditional medicine practices through digital integration and innovation.

