Revitalizing Ayurveda: Modi's Vision for Global Ayush Dominance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted a comprehensive review of the Ayush sector, underscoring its importance in promoting holistic health and preserving traditional knowledge. During the high-level meeting at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, Modi emphasized the Ayush sector's vital role in India's wellness ecosystem and its potential for global influence.

Modi highlighted the sector's contributions to preventive healthcare, rural economic growth through medicinal plant cultivation, and India's stature as a leader in traditional medicine. He stressed strategic initiatives to harness its potential, including research, innovation, and international collaboration, aiming for substantial global presence.

The review also covered initiatives for economic growth, evidenced by the sector's market expansion from USD 2.85 billion in 2014 to USD 23 billion in 2023. The Ayush sector is rapidly evolving, with initiatives like the Ayush Grid and the establishment of the WHO Global Traditional Medicine Centre in Gujarat, reinforcing India's leadership in traditional medicine globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)