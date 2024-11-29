Chinese Stocks Surge Amid Stimulus Hopes

This Friday saw Chinese stocks make a notable comeback, closing the month on a high as investors remained optimistic about favorable factory data expected this weekend and the possibility of further stimulus from a key policy meeting scheduled for next month.

The blue-chip CSI300 index concluded the trading day up by 1.14%, breaking a two-week losing streak and ending November with a 0.7% gain. Similarly, the Shanghai Composite index increased by 0.93% to close at 3,326.46. The chip industry sub-index advanced 2.38%, while the consumer staples and real estate indices rose by 0.95% and 0.75%, respectively.

Despite the positive trend, Hong Kong's stocks showed sensitivity to global investor sentiment towards China, marking a second consecutive month of losses due to ongoing geopolitical uncertainties and tariff threats. Investors are particularly attentive to December's Central Economic Work Conference, from which they expect more details on the economic fiscal policy and consumption stimulus strategies for the upcoming year.

