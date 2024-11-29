Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Reappointed for Second WTO Term
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has been reappointed for a second term as Director-General of the World Trade Organization. Her tenure, extended during a special meeting, will now last until mid-2029, reflecting confidence in her leadership within the global trade body.
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has been granted a second term as Director-General of the World Trade Organization. The decision, confirmed during a special meeting, ensures her leadership continues until mid-2029.
The announcement came through a formal statement from the WTO, reflecting broad member support for Okonjo-Iweala's tenure.
Her reappointment underscores the confidence WTO members have in her ability to steer the global trade organization through complex challenges.
