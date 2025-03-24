Bihar's Fiscal and Leadership Crisis: Congress Calls for Change
Congress has urged a change in Bihar's government, citing the state's fiscal troubles and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's health as key concerns. Chairman Pawan Khera criticized the current leadership under the NDA, highlighting stalled development and economic turmoil, while proposing a new vision for Bihar.
In a bold statement at a recent press conference, Congress addressed critical issues plaguing Bihar, calling for an overhaul of its government. With the challenging fiscal situation and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's declining health at the forefront, the party has raised questions about the state's future.
Congress's media head, Pawan Khera, emphasized that Bihar's developmental stagnation under the NDA's 20-year rule is untenable. Highlighting the Chief Minister's health issues, Khera questioned the leadership's capability and raised alarms over potential misuse of power within the administration.
Pointing to the increasing malnutrition as per a CAG report and severe staff shortages in hospitals, Congress has proposed a new vision for change. The party promised detailed insights into the current government's failures, aiming to foster hope and vision for Bihar's future.
