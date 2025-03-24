Left Menu

Political Turbulence: South Korea's Leadership Saga Reaches New Climax

South Korea's Constitutional Court reinstated Prime Minister Han Duck-soo as acting president after his impeachment nearly three months ago. This decision follows the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol over a brief martial law declaration. The ruling marks a significant moment in the nation's turbulent political landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2025 08:02 IST | Created: 24-03-2025 08:02 IST
Political Turbulence: South Korea's Leadership Saga Reaches New Climax
Han Duck-soo

In a dramatic political turn, South Korea's Constitutional Court has reinstated Prime Minister Han Duck-soo to his role as acting president. This follows his impeachment, which took place nearly three months ago after he briefly took over from President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Yoon's declaration of martial law, which lasted just six hours, had sparked a leadership void, leading to a political crisis. The court's decision restores Han's position as acting president, raising prospects for stability amid spiraling political turmoil.

The ruling has far-reaching implications for South Korea, Asia's fourth-largest economy, as it navigates both domestic challenges and geopolitical tensions involving allies like the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Love and Victory: Rikke Madsen's Emotional Return

Love and Victory: Rikke Madsen's Emotional Return

 Global
2
Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu Faces Charges Amid Political Tensions

Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu Faces Charges Amid Political Tensions

 Turkey
3
Australia's Budget Boost: Relief for Energy Bills Ahead of Tight Election

Australia's Budget Boost: Relief for Energy Bills Ahead of Tight Election

 Global
4
Canada Triumphs on Day One of SailGP in San Francisco Bay

Canada Triumphs on Day One of SailGP in San Francisco Bay

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025