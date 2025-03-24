Political Turbulence: South Korea's Leadership Saga Reaches New Climax

In a dramatic political turn, South Korea's Constitutional Court has reinstated Prime Minister Han Duck-soo to his role as acting president. This follows his impeachment, which took place nearly three months ago after he briefly took over from President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Yoon's declaration of martial law, which lasted just six hours, had sparked a leadership void, leading to a political crisis. The court's decision restores Han's position as acting president, raising prospects for stability amid spiraling political turmoil.

The ruling has far-reaching implications for South Korea, Asia's fourth-largest economy, as it navigates both domestic challenges and geopolitical tensions involving allies like the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)