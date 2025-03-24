Left Menu

Bankruptcy, Legal Battles, and Leadership Changes: The Latest in Health News

Recent health news highlights significant developments, including 23andMe filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, with plans to sell and a leadership change as CEO Anne Wojcicki resigns. Additionally, Bayer has been ordered to pay $2.1 billion in a Georgia cancer case linked to its Roundup weed killer, which the company plans to appeal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2025 10:27 IST | Created: 24-03-2025 10:27 IST
Bankruptcy, Legal Battles, and Leadership Changes: The Latest in Health News
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In notable developments this week, genetic testing firm 23andMe has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. As the company seeks a potential buyer, CEO Anne Wojcicki resigns. Interim leadership will be assumed by CFO Joe Selsavage.

In legal news, Bayer faces a $2.1 billion setback from a verdict in Georgia, where a jury found its Roundup weed killer to have caused a plaintiff's cancer. This marks one of the largest settlements in such cases.

Bayer has expressed intentions to appeal the decision, which is indicative of the ongoing legal challenges surrounding the chemical company's product safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Love and Victory: Rikke Madsen's Emotional Return

Love and Victory: Rikke Madsen's Emotional Return

 Global
2
Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu Faces Charges Amid Political Tensions

Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu Faces Charges Amid Political Tensions

 Turkey
3
Australia's Budget Boost: Relief for Energy Bills Ahead of Tight Election

Australia's Budget Boost: Relief for Energy Bills Ahead of Tight Election

 Global
4
Canada Triumphs on Day One of SailGP in San Francisco Bay

Canada Triumphs on Day One of SailGP in San Francisco Bay

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Myth of Zero-Carbon Power: What the Three Pillars Framework Overlooks

The End of Cash? Exploring the Unintended Impacts of Digital Payment Adoption

Reviving Growth: How Stronger Competition Can Transform Latin America’s Economy

Classroom Assessment as a Catalyst for Reducing Global Learning Poverty in Schools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025