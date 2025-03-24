Bankruptcy, Legal Battles, and Leadership Changes: The Latest in Health News
Recent health news highlights significant developments, including 23andMe filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, with plans to sell and a leadership change as CEO Anne Wojcicki resigns. Additionally, Bayer has been ordered to pay $2.1 billion in a Georgia cancer case linked to its Roundup weed killer, which the company plans to appeal.
In notable developments this week, genetic testing firm 23andMe has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. As the company seeks a potential buyer, CEO Anne Wojcicki resigns. Interim leadership will be assumed by CFO Joe Selsavage.
In legal news, Bayer faces a $2.1 billion setback from a verdict in Georgia, where a jury found its Roundup weed killer to have caused a plaintiff's cancer. This marks one of the largest settlements in such cases.
Bayer has expressed intentions to appeal the decision, which is indicative of the ongoing legal challenges surrounding the chemical company's product safety.
