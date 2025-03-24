Bankruptcy, Legal Battles, and Leadership Changes: The Latest in Health News

In notable developments this week, genetic testing firm 23andMe has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. As the company seeks a potential buyer, CEO Anne Wojcicki resigns. Interim leadership will be assumed by CFO Joe Selsavage.

In legal news, Bayer faces a $2.1 billion setback from a verdict in Georgia, where a jury found its Roundup weed killer to have caused a plaintiff's cancer. This marks one of the largest settlements in such cases.

Bayer has expressed intentions to appeal the decision, which is indicative of the ongoing legal challenges surrounding the chemical company's product safety.

