Bridging Gaps in Healthcare: Indian Leaders Innovate for Better Care

Royal Philips has announced the findings of its Future Health Index 2024 report, which includes insights about how Indian healthcare leaders are using technology to overcome staffing and data integration challenges. The report, drawing on responses from nearly 3,000 leaders across 14 countries, emphasizes the role of virtual care and AI in modernizing healthcare.

Indian healthcare leaders are particularly focused on bridging workforce gaps and enhancing patient care through AI-driven solutions. An overwhelming 94% of them acknowledge the impact of virtual care in addressing staff shortages, with many investing in automation and AI to optimize operations further.

Data integration remains a significant hurdle as leaders strive for a seamless healthcare delivery model. However, innovative partnerships and sustainability-focused financial strategies are paving the way for a more efficient system, aimed at providing better care for a broader patient base across the nation.

