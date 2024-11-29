Swachh Bharat Mission: A Lifesaver for India's Infants

The latest study published in the prestigious journal 'Nature' indicates that India's Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) has been instrumental in reducing infant mortality rates, saving between 60,000 to 70,000 young lives annually, according to Union Health Minister J P Nadda in his parliamentary address.

Examining state-specific data, Andhra Pradesh witnessed a reduction in its Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) from 39 to 24 per 1,000 live births from 2014 to 2020, while Telangana saw a decline from 35 to 21 over the same period, informed the minister in a detailed report presented to the Lok Sabha.

These strides are supported by the Union Health Ministry's comprehensive Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, Child, and Adolescent Health and Nutrition strategy, which aligns with the National Health Mission to enhance child survival through innovative interventions, as underlined by Nadda.

