Left Menu

South Korea and US to Tackle Trade and Alliance Strengthening Talks

South Korea's Acting President Han Duck-soo anticipates forthcoming trade talks with the US will lead to mutually beneficial solutions. Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok and Industry Minister Ahn Duk-geun to meet with US officials in Washington. Discussions may include alliance strengthening, trade issues, and coordination regarding China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-04-2025 08:04 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 08:04 IST
South Korea and US to Tackle Trade and Alliance Strengthening Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

South Korea's Acting President Han Duck-soo expressed optimism for the upcoming trade talks with the United States, expecting them to forge a mutually beneficial path forward.

This week, Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok and Industry Minister Ahn Duk-geun will converge with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer to discuss alliances and trade matters.

The agenda for these discussions, still being finalized, may include cooperation on shipbuilding and participation in an Alaska gas project. Both countries aim to navigate complex trade dynamics amidst U.S.-China tensions, with defense cost-sharing remaining a critical yet separate negotiating point.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US Vice President J D Vance Begins Four-Day India Visit Amid Tightened Security

US Vice President J D Vance Begins Four-Day India Visit Amid Tightened Secur...

 India
2
Daring Operation: CoBRA Commandos Neutralize Six Naxals in Jharkhand

Daring Operation: CoBRA Commandos Neutralize Six Naxals in Jharkhand

 India
3
Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in Manipur

Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in M...

 India
4
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025