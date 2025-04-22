South Korea and US to Tackle Trade and Alliance Strengthening Talks

South Korea's Acting President Han Duck-soo expressed optimism for the upcoming trade talks with the United States, expecting them to forge a mutually beneficial path forward.

This week, Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok and Industry Minister Ahn Duk-geun will converge with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer to discuss alliances and trade matters.

The agenda for these discussions, still being finalized, may include cooperation on shipbuilding and participation in an Alaska gas project. Both countries aim to navigate complex trade dynamics amidst U.S.-China tensions, with defense cost-sharing remaining a critical yet separate negotiating point.

(With inputs from agencies.)