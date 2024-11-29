Karnataka's Push to Enhance Dementia Care Awareness
Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao announced a collaborative initiative to raise awareness and improve care for dementia. The DEMCON'24 conference at the Indian Institute of Science brings together diverse stakeholders to develop strategies addressing dementia care gaps and improving diagnosis, research, and support amidst resource limitations.
Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao emphasized the need for a united approach in enhancing dementia awareness and care. Speaking at an international dementia conference, he highlighted the challenges and the critical need for collaborative solutions.
The DEMCON'24 conference, organized by the Dementia India Alliance in partnership with various health agencies, is set to address gaps in dementia awareness, diagnosis, and care. Key stakeholders including caregivers, policymakers, and researchers are collaborating to enhance strategies in dementia care.
The conference aims to innovate approaches that reach underserved populations. Rao stressed the significant emotional and economic challenges faced by dementia patients and their families, outlining the necessity for government support in the absence of clear medical solutions.
