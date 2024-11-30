Left Menu

Global Health Updates: A Week of Strides and Challenges

The latest health news includes China allowing foreign-owned hospitals in major cities, and the inclusion of AstraZeneca's Enhertu in China's insurance. A new mpox variant is detected in England, and WHO calls for better H5N1 bird flu surveillance. Meanwhile, the MPox outbreak in Africa may plateau early next year, and WADA investigates carbon monoxide exposure effects on athletes. Additionally, a landmark vape product dispute reaches the US Supreme Court, and Britain's parliament supports an assisted dying bill.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 10:27 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 10:27 IST
In a significant move, China announced the approval of wholly foreign-owned hospitals in select cities, excluding traditional Chinese medicine facilities, according to Xinhua. This plan boosts access to diverse healthcare options.

The UK's health security agency identified a fifth case of the mpox variant clade Ib. WHO calls for enhanced surveillance of H5N1 among animals to stem its spread.

Legal issues arose with the US Supreme Court's deliberation on the FDA's regulation of flavored vape products and Britain's parliament's preliminary backing of an assisted dying bill.

