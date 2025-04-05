First Human H5N1 Bird Flu Case Detected in Mexico

Mexico has confirmed its first human case of H5N1 avian influenza, known as bird flu, marking a significant public health development, according to the health ministry's announcement on Friday.

The case involves a three-year-old girl from Durango, currently in serious condition in the hospital. Health officials note no evidence of ongoing person-to-person transmission. The World Health Organization (WHO) assesses the risk to the public as low at this time.

The highly infectious H5N1 strain has been circulating globally among animals since 2020, causing deadly outbreaks in poultry and sporadic cases across various species. The economic impact is notable in regions like Durango, which relies heavily on agriculture, particularly cattle farming.

(With inputs from agencies.)