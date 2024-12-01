Left Menu

Hormone Therapy Risk: Heart Disease and Blood Clots in Postmenopausal Women

A study links hormone therapy drugs for postmenopausal women to increased heart disease and blood clot risks. Researchers found oestrogen-progestogen combinations pose significant threats, while tibolone presents heart risks without affecting blood clots. The research analyzed 138 studies with over 919,000 participants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2024 08:42 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 08:42 IST
A recent study has revealed alarming connections between hormone therapy for postmenopausal women and heightened risks of heart disease and blood clots. Conducted by Swedish researchers, the analysis indicates that tablets containing oestrogen and progestogen are particularly concerning, elevating both cardiovascular events and thromboembolism.

The research drew from 138 studies, examining nearly 920,000 women, highlighting the need for caution when prescribing hormone replacement therapies. Tibolone, an alternative treatment, was found to increase the risk of heart attacks and strokes but did not show a similar increase in blood clot risks.

Published in The British Medical Journal, the findings provide critical insights into the varied effects of hormone therapy. Physicians are urged to assess the benefits and risks thoroughly, as these therapies present serious health implications for women undergoing menopause.

(With inputs from agencies.)

