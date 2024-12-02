A Breakthrough in HIV Prevention: The Twice-Yearly Shot Changing Lives
Gilead's new drug, lenacapavir, shows unprecedented success in HIV prevention, offering hope especially for marginalized groups. Despite its effectiveness, access is limited in regions like Latin America where HIV rates are rising. Advocacy groups call for wider availability amidst existing inequalities in healthcare access.
Gilead has developed a groundbreaking drug, lenacapavir, which has shown remarkable success in preventing HIV. In studies, it proved 100 percent effective for women and nearly as successful for men, demonstrating great promise particularly for marginalized communities, including gay men, sex workers, and young women.
The global concern, however, is the limited access to this twice-yearly shot in regions where HIV rates are increasing, particularly in Latin America. While the drugmaker plans to offer generic versions in 120 countries with high HIV rates, many Latin American nations have been excluded from this agreement.
Advocacy groups are pressing for wider availability, emphasizing the inequality in healthcare access as infection rates soar. Experts suggest that more countries should consider issuing compulsory licenses to ensure life-saving medications reach those most in need.
(With inputs from agencies.)
