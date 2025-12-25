Drones to Elevate Healthcare Access in Tribal Andhra Pradesh

In a significant move to bolster healthcare access in remote tribal areas, the Andhra Pradesh Health and Medical Department has inked a deal with Red Wing to use drones for delivering medicines and blood units. The initiative focuses on overcoming geographical barriers to ensure timely medical support.

Paderu mandal, located in the Alluri Sitharama Raju district, will serve as the central hub for this groundbreaking project. The deployment of drone technology aims to strengthen emergency medical services and provide quick access to essential healthcare resources in far-flung regions.

Commissioner G Veerapandian revealed that the drones, equipped with cold chain facilities and a two-kilogram payload capacity, will cater to Primary and Community Health Centres within a 60 to 80 km radius. The project will also facilitate the transport of medical samples to laboratories, with operations expected to commence in January.