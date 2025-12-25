Left Menu

Drones to Elevate Healthcare Access in Tribal Andhra Pradesh

The Andhra Pradesh Health and Medical Department has partnered with Red Wing to deliver medicines and blood to remote tribal areas using drones. The initiative, based in Paderu mandal, aims to enhance healthcare services by covering a 60 to 80 km radius and will start in January.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 25-12-2025 13:01 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 13:01 IST
In a significant move to bolster healthcare access in remote tribal areas, the Andhra Pradesh Health and Medical Department has inked a deal with Red Wing to use drones for delivering medicines and blood units. The initiative focuses on overcoming geographical barriers to ensure timely medical support.

Paderu mandal, located in the Alluri Sitharama Raju district, will serve as the central hub for this groundbreaking project. The deployment of drone technology aims to strengthen emergency medical services and provide quick access to essential healthcare resources in far-flung regions.

Commissioner G Veerapandian revealed that the drones, equipped with cold chain facilities and a two-kilogram payload capacity, will cater to Primary and Community Health Centres within a 60 to 80 km radius. The project will also facilitate the transport of medical samples to laboratories, with operations expected to commence in January.

