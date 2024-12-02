Union Minister Criticizes AAP for Ignoring Ayushman Bharat Scheme
Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya criticized the AAP government for not implementing the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme in Delhi, accusing it of prioritizing liquor sales over citizens' health. His remarks follow the Delhi High Court's inquiry into the AAP's stance on the scheme's implementation.
Updated: 02-12-2024 12:52 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 12:48 IST
Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya criticized the AAP government on Monday for failing to implement the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme in Delhi.
The minister accused the AAP of prioritizing liquor sales over the health of its citizens, as the Delhi assembly polls approach.
His comments are significant as they follow a Delhi High Court inquiry into the local government's stance on the national health scheme.
