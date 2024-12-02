Left Menu

Dr. Manika Khanna: The Mother of Miracles Revolutionizing IVF

Dr. Manika Khanna, a leader in reproductive medicine, transforms the healthcare industry as a woman entrepreneur. Founder of Gaudium IVF, she boasts a remarkable success rate and international expansion. Her dedication extends to women's health advocacy, earning her numerous awards and inspiring future generations.

Dr. Manika Khanna, a prominent figure in reproductive medicine and the visionary behind Gaudium IVF, is reshaping the landscape of women entrepreneurs in healthcare. With over two decades of expertise in fertility and gynecology, she is a beacon for families grappling with infertility.

Under her leadership, Gaudium IVF has achieved over 25,000 successful IVF pregnancies, boasting an industry-leading success rate of 80%. Recognized by a leading magazine as one of India's foremost women entrepreneurs, Dr. Khanna is affectionately dubbed the "Mother of Miracles" for her ground-breaking contributions to reproductive health.

Dr. Khanna has expanded Gaudium IVF to the United Kingdom, marking it as the first Indian IVF brand to do so, highlighting her commitment to global accessibility to fertility treatments. A recent feature on the Humans of Bombay podcast showcased her journey of resilience and innovation. Her awards and initiatives further cement her status as a trailblazer in the field, advancing women's empowerment and healthcare leadership.

