Global Manufacturing: Divergent Paths Amid Economic Challenges

Global manufacturing is on divergent paths, as Europe's industry suffers while China and the U.S. show signs of revival. In Europe, manufacturing activity dropped sharply in November, with Germany and France leading the decline due to reduced demand.

China, conversely, saw an upswing in factory activity, benefiting from Beijing's aggressive stimulus measures and a rush to export ahead of proposed U.S. tariffs. In the United States, manufacturing orders rose for the first time in eight months, despite remaining in contraction territory overall.

These trends reflect varying economic strategies and market conditions, suggesting complex challenges for global manufacturing as it contends with tariffs, domestic policy shifts, and fluctuating demand.

(With inputs from agencies.)