Manipal Hospitals Revolutionizes Cardiac Care with AI-Driven Pacemaker

Manipal Hospitals in India achieved a major milestone in cardiac care by successfully implanting an AI-driven, leadless pacemaker. This innovative device provides a safer, less invasive alternative to traditional pacemakers, significantly enhancing patient life quality. The initiative marks India's debut with the Aveir leadless pacemaker by Abbott.

Updated: 03-12-2024 18:06 IST
Manipal Hospitals, a leading healthcare network in India, has marked a significant milestone in cardiac care by successfully implanting an AI-driven, leadless pacemaker called the Aveir Leadless Pacemaker by Abbott. This breakthrough procedure was performed on a 65-year-old woman at Manipal Hospital, Dhakuria, making it the first center in Eastern India to execute this procedure.

The Aveir Leadless Pacemaker offers a less invasive and safer alternative to traditional pacemakers already in use in the US and Europe. The subsequent procedures within the region were performed at Medica Superspecialty Hospital and Manipal, Mukundapur, further establishing the capability of Manipal Hospitals in advanced cardiac care.

This innovative pacemaker, weighing just 2.4 grams, uses nanotechnology to remain securely in the heart for 20-25 years, three times the lifespan of traditional pacemakers. Its non-magnetic design ensures compatibility with various scanning and medical equipment, offering an improved quality of life for patients.

