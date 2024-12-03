Left Menu

Revolutionizing Mental Healthcare: The Ayushman Arogya Mandirs Initiative

The Indian government's Ayushman Arogya Mandirs aim to integrate mental healthcare at primary levels. This initiative, part of the National Mental Health Programme, includes tele-mental health services, expanded educational facilities, and improved access to psychiatrists, supported by substantial funding and digital training for healthcare professionals.

The Indian government is advancing mental healthcare by incorporating it into Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, a part of comprehensive primary healthcare. Announced by Union Health Minister J P Nadda, this initiative aims to integrate mental healthcare services at the grassroots level.

Upgrading over 1.73 lakh sub-health and primary health centres, the government is broadening its mental health outreach. The District Mental Health Programme, implemented in 767 districts, aims to manage mental illness in district hospitals with outpatient services, assessment, and psycho-social interventions.

The National Tele Mental Health Programme, launched on October 10, 2022, offers 24x7 tele-mental health counselling via a nationwide toll-free number. By leveraging digital platforms, India aims to ensure accessible, equitable mental healthcare, focusing on both medical interventions and population-wide outreach.

