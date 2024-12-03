Developing Nations Strain Under Record Debt Payments
Developing countries have reached a record expenditure of $1.4 trillion in 2023 for servicing foreign debts, precipitated by reaching a 20-year high in interest rates. The World Bank highlights that the poorest nations face the brunt, with escalating interest payments impacting budgets for vital sectors like healthcare and education.
The World Bank announced on Tuesday that developing nations are under increased financial strain as they spent an unprecedented $1.4 trillion on foreign debt servicing in 2023. This record-breaking expenditure is driven by soaring interest costs, now at a two-decade high, which are straining budgets essential for healthcare, education, and environmental initiatives.
The recently released International Debt Report by the bank underscores the financial hardships faced by the world's poorest countries. Total foreign debt interest payments for these nations skyrocketed to $406 billion, creating an acute challenge for them to balance necessary public spending.
Particularly impacted are countries qualifying for the International Development Association's assistance, having disbursed a staggering $96.2 billion in 2023. Despite a slight drop in principal repayments by almost 8% to $61.6 billion, their interest payments have swelled to an unprecedented $34.6 billion, quadrupling over the past decade.
