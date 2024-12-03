Left Menu

Polio Cases Surge in Pakistan: An Ongoing Challenge

Polio cases in Pakistan have climbed to 59 this year with recent detections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The country, alongside Afghanistan, remains one of the last strongholds of the disease. Efforts to eradicate polio face challenges from persistent violence against healthcare workers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 03-12-2024 20:54 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 20:54 IST
Polio Cases Surge in Pakistan: An Ongoing Challenge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The number of polio cases in Pakistan has climbed to 59 this year, following the detection of three new cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, authorities announced on Tuesday.

The National Institute of Health (NIH) confirmed that the latest occurrences were identified in Dera Ismail Khan, Karachi, and Kashmore, involving wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1), the only remaining poliovirus strain with the potential to cause paralysis.

While Pakistan and neighboring Afghanistan continue to battle this disease, polio eradication efforts are often hampered by violence, with healthcare workers facing threats and attacks from groups opposing vaccination drives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024