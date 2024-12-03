Left Menu

South Korea Faces Financial Turmoil Amid Martial Law Declaration

South Korea's government is prepared to use all measures to stabilize its financial markets following President Yoon Suk Yeol's declaration of martial law. The Korean won has declined sharply, impacting investor confidence. Political wrangling over the nation's budget intensifies tensions amid the economic turmoil.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 22:03 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 22:03 IST
South Korea Faces Financial Turmoil Amid Martial Law Declaration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

South Korea's finance minister announced on Wednesday the government's readiness to utilize all necessary measures to stabilize the financial markets following President Yoon Suk Yeol's emergency declaration of martial law.

The Korean won weakened to 1,430 per dollar and saw a significant loss against the yen. Meanwhile, South Korea's parliament voted to demand the lifting of martial law imposed by President Yoon.

Political discord continues over budget cuts proposed by the opposition Democratic Party, raising concerns over fiscal spending and investor confidence amidst cooling export growth. A subsequent emergency meeting among top officials has been scheduled.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024