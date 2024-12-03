Efficiency in Claim Settlements: A Closer Look at Ayushman Bharat's Success Story

The efficiency of the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana's claim settlements is under consistent scrutiny, as reported to the Rajya Sabha. Prataprao Jadhav, Minister of State for Health, emphasized that state health agencies are responsible for timely claim resolution.

To ensure effective service delivery, a comprehensive three-tier grievance redressal system addresses beneficiary challenges, utilizing various communication mediums like a web portal and call centers.

The initiative also boosts hospital engagement by offering revised health packages with increased procedure rates, expanding treatment access and improving healthcare delivery.

