Efficiency in Claim Settlements: A Closer Look at Ayushman Bharat's Success Story

The Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, a healthcare initiative, ensures timely claim settlements, monitored through review meetings. A three-tier grievance redressal system addresses beneficiary issues. To enhance hospital participation, revised health packages and increased procedure rates have been implemented, alongside capacity-building efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2024 22:23 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 22:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The efficiency of the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana's claim settlements is under consistent scrutiny, as reported to the Rajya Sabha. Prataprao Jadhav, Minister of State for Health, emphasized that state health agencies are responsible for timely claim resolution.

To ensure effective service delivery, a comprehensive three-tier grievance redressal system addresses beneficiary challenges, utilizing various communication mediums like a web portal and call centers.

The initiative also boosts hospital engagement by offering revised health packages with increased procedure rates, expanding treatment access and improving healthcare delivery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

