Hallucinogens and Mental Health: Unveiling the Risk Factors

A recent Canadian study has unveiled potential links between hallucinogen use and the development of schizophrenia spectrum disorders (SSD). Conducted in Ontario, the research examined 5,000 hospital records from 2008 to 2021, finding a 3.5-fold increased risk for those using hallucinogens.

The study also highlighted alcohol as a more significant risk factor, with a 4.7-fold increase in the likelihood of developing SSD following related emergency department visits. This contrasts with a 1.5-fold risk associated with cannabis use, drawing attention to varying impacts of different substances on mental health.

Despite its limitations, such as lack of specific data on hallucinogen types, the research raises important questions on drug safety and underscores alcohol's dangers. It contributes new insights into the debate over hallucinogens' role in psychiatric treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)