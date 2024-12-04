Left Menu

High-Profile Shooting: UnitedHealthcare CEO Killed in Targeted Attack

UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was shot and killed outside a Manhattan hotel in a suspected targeted attack. The shooting occurred before an investor conference. The assailant fled on foot and then escaped into Central Park. Authorities are investigating, and no arrests have been made so far.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 04-12-2024 22:35 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 22:35 IST
High-Profile Shooting: UnitedHealthcare CEO Killed in Targeted Attack
UnitedHealthcare

In a shocking incident on Wednesday morning, UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was fatally shot in a suspected targeted attack outside a Manhattan hotel. At the time, Thompson was preparing to speak at an investor conference hosted by the health insurer.

According to the New York Police Department, the assailant escaped on foot before riding an e-bike into Central Park. The brazen act has left authorities scrambling to find the shooter, as no arrests have been made. New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch described the incident as a "brazen, targeted attack."

The attack took place near the bustling New York Hilton Midtown, causing a swift end to the investor conference. Manhattan Mayor Eric Adams assured the public that police are actively reviewing evidence, including video footage, to apprehend the attacker. UnitedHealthcare, a subsidiary of UnitedHealth Group Inc., is the largest provider of Medicare Advantage plans in the U.S. and manages employer and government-funded insurance programs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

U.S.-Ukraine Defense Talks: Navigating a Shifting Landscape

 Global
2
Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

Court Upholds Tesla's Decision: Musk's Mega Pay Package on Ice

 Global
3
Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

Father-Son Showdown: Ashley Young's Unique FA Cup Encounter

 Global
4
Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

Rising Cyberspace Threats: UK's Escalating Battle Against Cyber Attacks

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024