High-Profile Shooting: UnitedHealthcare CEO Killed in Targeted Attack

In a shocking incident on Wednesday morning, UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was fatally shot in a suspected targeted attack outside a Manhattan hotel. At the time, Thompson was preparing to speak at an investor conference hosted by the health insurer.

According to the New York Police Department, the assailant escaped on foot before riding an e-bike into Central Park. The brazen act has left authorities scrambling to find the shooter, as no arrests have been made. New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch described the incident as a "brazen, targeted attack."

The attack took place near the bustling New York Hilton Midtown, causing a swift end to the investor conference. Manhattan Mayor Eric Adams assured the public that police are actively reviewing evidence, including video footage, to apprehend the attacker. UnitedHealthcare, a subsidiary of UnitedHealth Group Inc., is the largest provider of Medicare Advantage plans in the U.S. and manages employer and government-funded insurance programs.

