Aurobindo Pharma Secures US Approval for Key Cancer Drug

Aurobindo Pharma has received USFDA approval for its subsidiary Eugia Pharma Specialities to market Pazopanib Tablets in the US. The tablets are used for treating advanced renal cell carcinoma and soft tissue sarcoma. The product launch is anticipated in Q4FY25, with an estimated market size of $106 million.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2024 16:31 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 16:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Aurobindo Pharma announced on Thursday that its subsidiary, Eugia Pharma Specialities, has received approval from the USFDA to market a crucial cancer treatment drug in the United States.

The Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical giant disclosed in a regulatory filing that its wholly-owned unit has been given the green light to manufacture and distribute Pazopanib Tablets (200 mg) across the US market. This drug is the therapeutic equivalent of Novartis Pharmaceuticals' Votrient tablets.

The anticipated launch of this product is planned for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025. According to IQVIA data, the drug's market size is estimated at $106 million for the 12 months ending October 2024. Shares of Aurobindo Pharma dipped slightly by 0.98% to Rs 1,245.70 on the BSE following the news.

(With inputs from agencies.)

