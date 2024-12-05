Mystery in Manhattan: Executive's Murder Sparks Citywide Manhunt

New York police are actively searching for the gunman who fatally shot Brian Thompson, a high-ranking UnitedHealth executive, near a Midtown Manhattan hotel. The suspect fled into Central Park, eluding capture.

Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, was attacked by a masked shooter in what appears to be a targeted incident. The police are yet to determine a motive or identify a suspect, although they confirm it was premeditated.

The shooting happened just before UnitedHealth's investor conference and as the city prepared for the annual Christmas tree lighting. The high-profile killing has prompted an intense investigation amid heightened city security.

(With inputs from agencies.)