Mystery in Manhattan: Executive's Murder Sparks Citywide Manhunt
Brian Thompson, a UnitedHealth executive, was shot dead outside a Midtown Manhattan hotel in a targeted attack. The assailant, wearing a mask, fled into Central Park. Police are investigating the motive and suspect, as Thompson's murder coincided with a busy holiday season.
New York police are actively searching for the gunman who fatally shot Brian Thompson, a high-ranking UnitedHealth executive, near a Midtown Manhattan hotel. The suspect fled into Central Park, eluding capture.
Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, was attacked by a masked shooter in what appears to be a targeted incident. The police are yet to determine a motive or identify a suspect, although they confirm it was premeditated.
The shooting happened just before UnitedHealth's investor conference and as the city prepared for the annual Christmas tree lighting. The high-profile killing has prompted an intense investigation amid heightened city security.
