Left Menu

Health Sector Transformation: Market Deals and Legal Verdicts

This briefing covers significant developments in health, including a revised deal between GSK and China's Zhifei, FDA discussions on obesity, Baxter's resumed production, and UnitedHealthcare's reevaluation of executive safety. Additional updates include Amgen's investment in North Carolina, a legal victory for Insulet, and price cuts by Novo Nordisk.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-12-2024 02:33 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 02:33 IST
Health Sector Transformation: Market Deals and Legal Verdicts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant health sector development, GSK has revised its deal with China's Zhifei for exclusive distribution rights of its shingles vaccine, lowering the financial terms but extending the agreement. The new arrangement also allows Zhifei to explore a collaboration on GSK's RSV vaccine, Arexvy, for a decade in China.

Simultaneously, U.S. FDA Commissioner Robert Califf faced Senate scrutiny over the agency's efforts in tackling obesity, as Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a vaccine skeptic, prepares to lead the Department of Health and Human Services. In related industry news, Baxter announced the resumption of dialysis solution production following hurricane-related disruptions.

UnitedHealth CEO's tragic death in New York has prompted health insurers, including CVS, to reconsider the visibility of their leadership teams. Meanwhile, Amgen's $1 billion investment in North Carolina, Insulet's legal win over EOFlow, and Novo Nordisk's price cuts on insulin mark major shifts in pharma market dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinians in Gaza, an accusation Israel rejects, reports AP.

Amnesty International says a genocide is being committed against Palestinian...

 Global
2
Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controversy

Political Turmoil in South Korea: Presidential Moves and Martial Law Controv...

 Global
3
Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan

 Global
4
Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

Amnesty International Accuses Israel of Genocide: A Controversial Allegation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024