USFDA Cites Aspen Biopharma for Major Manufacturing Lapses in Telangana

The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has issued a warning to Aspen Biopharma Labs, highlighting significant manufacturing deficiencies at its active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) production facility in Telangana.

Concerns include improper building design, lack of separation for hazardous materials, and the facility's overall state of disrepair.

The firm must now decide whether to cease production for the US market, while implementing corrective measures for future compliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)