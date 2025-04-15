Intruder Arrested Near UnitedHealthcare HQ Following Months-Old CEO's Murder

An individual was apprehended at the headquarters of UnitedHealthcare in Minnesota after reports of an intruder surfaced, authorities confirmed on Monday. The arrest occurred months following the murder of the company's CEO, Brian Thompson, in New York City.

According to police in Minnetonka, the suspect was detained outside the UnitedHealthcare corporate campus. A sizeable police presence was noted after the Minnetonka Police Department initially tweeted about the incident before noon. Filmed aerial coverage depicted over a dozen law enforcement vehicles from various agencies and an ambulance stationed at the location. There were no reported injuries.

The police department later confirmed via social media that a suspect had been arrested without incident, assuring the public of their safety. The incident remains under investigation, and further details were not disclosed immediately. Meanwhile, Luigi Mangione, charged with the December murder of CEO Thompson, faces both state and federal charges with the death penalty being sought by federal prosecutors.

(With inputs from agencies.)