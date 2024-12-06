Manhattan Manhunt: Executive's Murder Sparks Citywide Search

New York City police are on an intense search for the suspect involved in the shooting of Brian Thompson, a top executive at UnitedHealth, in Midtown Manhattan. The suspect remains at large nearly 36 hours after the incident, which has prompted a citywide manhunt.

The shooting is believed to be a targeted attack, and authorities have released clearer images of the suspect to the public. Details about the attack remain sparse, but police are relying on New York's extensive surveillance system as they work to apprehend the shooter.

UnitedHealth continues to cope with this tragic loss, expressing deep condolences for Thompson's family. Meanwhile, the killing has led other health insurance firms to reconsider security measures amid concerns for executives' safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)