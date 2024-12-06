Health Sector Headlines: FDA Defense, Manhunt Updates, and Industry Changes
Current health news includes FDA chief defending obesity work, a manhunt for Brian Thompson's killer, Baxter resuming dialysis production post-hurricane, and Novo Nordisk cutting insulin prices. Insulet wins a $452 million verdict against EOFlow, while Eli Lilly invests $3 billion in factory expansion as drug demand rises.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Commissioner, Robert Califf, defended the agency's handling of the nation's obesity epidemic while testifying before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions. This comes amid scrutiny of the FDA's food regulations, as Robert F. Kennedy Jr.—a vocal critic—prepares to lead the Department of Health and Human Services.
Meanwhile, law enforcement in New York is intensifying their efforts to locate the suspect in the fatal shooting of UnitedHealth's insurance unit CEO, Brian Thompson. The targeted attack occurred in Midtown Manhattan, prompting both UnitedHealth and CVS Health to remove executive photos from their websites as a precaution.
In other health news, Baxter International has resumed production at its North Carolina facility, which was disrupted by hurricane flooding, while Eli Lilly announced a $3 billion investment to expand its Wisconsin plant to fulfill rising demand for obesity and diabetes medications.
(With inputs from agencies.)
