Nagaland's Bold TB Elimination Drive: A 100-Day Challenge

In a significant push against tuberculosis (TB), Nagaland has embarked on a 100-day campaign targeting the disease's elimination by 2025. Health Minister P Paiwang Konyak emphasized the importance of a coordinated effort involving government entities, NGOs, healthcare workers, and local communities.

The campaign, pledged to receive adequate resources and funding, aims to bolster early detection, deliver comprehensive treatment, and provide nutritional support to TB patients. Advanced diagnostic tools, including AI-based X-ray screenings, are set to play a pivotal role in identifying cases, especially among vulnerable populations.

Insights from MLA Tseilhoutuo Rhutso and Health Secretary Anoop Khinchi highlight the pressing public health challenge posed by TB, with 4,229 cases reported in 2023. The initiative heavily relies on public participation to ensure success, with the state's Ni-Kshay Vahan increasing access to remote areas. Monthly nutritional aid under the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan also supports the campaign.

