Texas Measles Outbreak Sparks Urgent Public Health Response

In West Texas, a daycare becomes a focal point amid a large measles outbreak, now with over 500 reported cases. Children too young for full vaccination contribute to the spread, prompting urgent health responses.

The outbreak, originating in late January, has expanded to ten Texas counties and affected neighboring states. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s attendance at a second child's funeral highlights the outbreak's severity.

The CDC is mobilizing resources to contain the virus, now prevalent in close-knit communities. Vaccination guidelines are being adjusted to curb the disease's spread, as Gaines County reports the highest case numbers.

(With inputs from agencies.)