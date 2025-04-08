Texas Measles Outbreak Sparks Urgent Public Health Response
A Texas daycare is at the center of a measles outbreak affecting 505 individuals, with cases extending to neighboring states. The virus has claimed three lives and prompted changes in vaccination recommendations. Health officials are coordinating efforts to manage the rapidly spreading virus across multiple counties.
In West Texas, a daycare becomes a focal point amid a large measles outbreak, now with over 500 reported cases. Children too young for full vaccination contribute to the spread, prompting urgent health responses.
The outbreak, originating in late January, has expanded to ten Texas counties and affected neighboring states. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s attendance at a second child's funeral highlights the outbreak's severity.
The CDC is mobilizing resources to contain the virus, now prevalent in close-knit communities. Vaccination guidelines are being adjusted to curb the disease's spread, as Gaines County reports the highest case numbers.
