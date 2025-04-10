USDA Workforce Cuts Threaten Bird Flu Response: Impact on Public Health
The USDA's workforce reduction could hinder its bird flu monitoring efforts. Employees involved in avian influenza testing and support are departing, leading to potential disruptions. An ongoing bird flu outbreak has severely impacted poultry, cattle, and human health, further complicated by legal battles over mass layoffs.
Critical concerns have arisen as the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) faces significant workforce reductions, potentially impacting its crucial bird flu monitoring operations. An insider reveals that the USDA's efforts to cut employees may compromise the agency's capacity to track the persistent avian influenza outbreak.
The USDA recently offered financial incentives for employees to resign, aligning with President Trump's broader strategy to decrease the federal workforce. The move has seen several experienced staff, vital to monitoring and managing avian flu, leave the agency, potentially disrupting ongoing efforts to control the disease spread.
The bird flu epidemic remains a pressing issue, with considerable economic implications, including elevated egg prices. Meanwhile, ongoing legal battles persist as a federal board and courts contest the agency's broad layoffs, further complicating the situation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
