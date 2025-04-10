Left Menu

USDA Workforce Cuts Threaten Bird Flu Response: Impact on Public Health

The USDA's workforce reduction could hinder its bird flu monitoring efforts. Employees involved in avian influenza testing and support are departing, leading to potential disruptions. An ongoing bird flu outbreak has severely impacted poultry, cattle, and human health, further complicated by legal battles over mass layoffs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 00:29 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 00:29 IST
USDA Workforce Cuts Threaten Bird Flu Response: Impact on Public Health
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Critical concerns have arisen as the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) faces significant workforce reductions, potentially impacting its crucial bird flu monitoring operations. An insider reveals that the USDA's efforts to cut employees may compromise the agency's capacity to track the persistent avian influenza outbreak.

The USDA recently offered financial incentives for employees to resign, aligning with President Trump's broader strategy to decrease the federal workforce. The move has seen several experienced staff, vital to monitoring and managing avian flu, leave the agency, potentially disrupting ongoing efforts to control the disease spread.

The bird flu epidemic remains a pressing issue, with considerable economic implications, including elevated egg prices. Meanwhile, ongoing legal battles persist as a federal board and courts contest the agency's broad layoffs, further complicating the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025