Manhunt Intensifies for UnitedHealth Executive's Killer
Authorities in New York City are closing in on a suspect linked to the murder of UnitedHealth executive Brian Thompson. Thompson was shot in a targeted attack. Despite having evidence, including camera footage, the suspect remains at large, believed to have left the city.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 07:40 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 07:40 IST
New York City authorities identify a suspect in the murder of Brian Thompson, a UnitedHealth executive, intensifying the manhunt. Mayor Eric Adams confirmed the suspect remains unnamed to prevent alerting him.
The masked assailant waited for Thompson before shooting him and escaping using an electric bike. Video evidence shows the suspect entering a bus terminal, suggesting he may have fled the city.
A reward totaling $60,000 is offered for information leading to the suspect's capture. Police describe the attack as premeditated, but the motive remains unclear.
(With inputs from agencies.)
