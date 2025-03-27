Uttarakhand Police Nabs Prime Suspect in Baba Tarsem Singh Murder Case

In a significant breakthrough for law enforcement, the Uttarakhand Police have apprehended Sarabjit Singh, a key suspect in the murder of Baba Tarsem Singh, officials confirmed. Captured in Punjab's Tarn Taran district, Singh had been on the run with a bounty of Rs 2 lakhs.

Baba Tarsem Singh, the 'karseva' chief of Nanakmatta Gurdwara, was fatally shot on March 28, 2024, by two assailants on motorcycles. The dramatic arrest unfolded with Udham Singh Nagar SSP Manikant Mishra revealing that Singh attempted to attack police during his arrest, resulting in a shootout.

Sarabjit and three policemen sustained injuries in the incident, with all receiving medical treatment. Mishra detailed the sequence of events, which included a vehicle accident and a subsequent chase. Singh will face trial soon. Earlier this year, Amarjit Singh, another suspect in Tarsem Singh's case, was killed by the Special Task Force in Haridwar.

