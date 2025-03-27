Left Menu

Uttarakhand Police Nabs Prime Suspect in Baba Tarsem Singh Murder Case

In a breakthrough, Uttarakhand Police have captured Sarabjit Singh, a prime suspect in the murder of Baba Tarsem Singh, from Punjab's Tarn Taran district. Singh, who had a bounty of Rs 2 lakhs, was injured during the arrest after an attempted escape led to a police confrontation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2025 10:22 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 10:22 IST
Uttarakhand Police Nabs Prime Suspect in Baba Tarsem Singh Murder Case
Udham Singh Nagar SSP Manikant Mishra (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough for law enforcement, the Uttarakhand Police have apprehended Sarabjit Singh, a key suspect in the murder of Baba Tarsem Singh, officials confirmed. Captured in Punjab's Tarn Taran district, Singh had been on the run with a bounty of Rs 2 lakhs.

Baba Tarsem Singh, the 'karseva' chief of Nanakmatta Gurdwara, was fatally shot on March 28, 2024, by two assailants on motorcycles. The dramatic arrest unfolded with Udham Singh Nagar SSP Manikant Mishra revealing that Singh attempted to attack police during his arrest, resulting in a shootout.

Sarabjit and three policemen sustained injuries in the incident, with all receiving medical treatment. Mishra detailed the sequence of events, which included a vehicle accident and a subsequent chase. Singh will face trial soon. Earlier this year, Amarjit Singh, another suspect in Tarsem Singh's case, was killed by the Special Task Force in Haridwar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

Huckabee's Nomination Sparks Diplomatic Controversy

 United States
2
Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

Defense Secretary Under Fire: Did Pete Hegseth Leak Sensitive War Plans?

 Global
3
Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

Governor Beshear Vetoes Controversial Abortion Bill in Kentucky

 United States
4
Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strength

Paetongtarn Shinawatra Faces No-Confidence Vote: Testing Coalition's Strengt...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Logistics outsourcing enters new era with AI, simulation and process standardization

No hype, just data: AI for mammography proves its worth in clinics

Virtual reality in manufacturing education shows promise, but cost and access hold it back

FinTech and AI propel sustainable finance, but inequality still holds back inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025