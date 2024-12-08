Health Headlines: Novo Holdings' Major Acquisition & New Regulations

In significant news within the health sector, Novo Holdings has secured EU antitrust approval for its $16.5 billion acquisition of Catalent, highlighting no competition concerns. This marks a major step in the pharmaceutical landscape, with expected deal closure by year-end.

The U.S. government has issued a mandate requiring bird flu testing of the national milk supply. This initiative, confirmed by Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, follows the virus's rapid spread among dairy herds, causing concerns for farmers and potential public health risks.

In other developments, an experimental immunotherapy drug shows promise for bladder cancer patients, WHO investigates a mystery disease in Congo, and key financial movements occur in biotech stocks after corporate announcements.

(With inputs from agencies.)