Left Menu

Empowering Schoolgirls: The New Menstrual Hygiene Initiative

The Centre urges states to develop action plans for the new schoolgirls' menstrual hygiene policy, ensuring access to affordable hygiene products and gender-responsive sanitation in schools. The policy emphasizes the need for continuous product availability, dispelling social norms, and fostering informed practices through education and awareness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2024 14:29 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 14:29 IST
Empowering Schoolgirls: The New Menstrual Hygiene Initiative
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre has called on states to prepare and submit action plans to effectively implement the new menstrual hygiene policy for schoolgirls. This initiative seeks to provide them with access to affordable hygiene products and gender-responsive sanitation facilities across public and government-aided schools.

Following the Supreme Court's directive on November 12, the Union Health Ministry stressed the necessity of comprehensive action plans tailored to each state's specific needs. On November 2, the Ministry officially approved the 'Menstrual Hygiene Policy for School Going Girls', intending to mainstream menstrual hygiene within the education system.

The policy aims to overcome barriers like low awareness, enabling change in attitudes and behaviours. It promotes mechanisms for the consistent supply of menstrual products in schools, assesses requirements, and seeks to dispel harmful norms. States are urged to foster awareness, ensure inter-departmental coordination, and embed menstrual hygiene education into the curriculum.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024