Empowering Schoolgirls: The New Menstrual Hygiene Initiative

The Centre has called on states to prepare and submit action plans to effectively implement the new menstrual hygiene policy for schoolgirls. This initiative seeks to provide them with access to affordable hygiene products and gender-responsive sanitation facilities across public and government-aided schools.

Following the Supreme Court's directive on November 12, the Union Health Ministry stressed the necessity of comprehensive action plans tailored to each state's specific needs. On November 2, the Ministry officially approved the 'Menstrual Hygiene Policy for School Going Girls', intending to mainstream menstrual hygiene within the education system.

The policy aims to overcome barriers like low awareness, enabling change in attitudes and behaviours. It promotes mechanisms for the consistent supply of menstrual products in schools, assesses requirements, and seeks to dispel harmful norms. States are urged to foster awareness, ensure inter-departmental coordination, and embed menstrual hygiene education into the curriculum.

(With inputs from agencies.)