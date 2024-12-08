Tensions Escalate: Kamal Adwan Hospital Shelled Amid Gaza Conflict
The Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahiya, Gaza, was severely damaged by Israeli forces, disrupting surgeries and injuring medical staff. The ongoing conflict has led to significant casualties and infrastructure damage, with Israeli forces denying allegations of forced evacuations. The violence has persisted for over 14 months.
On Sunday, Palestinian health officials reported that Israeli forces shelled the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahiya, northern Gaza. The attack damaged essential facilities such as electricity and oxygen pumps, hindering urgent operations.
Hussam Abu Safiya, the hospital's director, disclosed that around 100 tank shells and bombs hit the site, injuring staff and patients. He emphasized the severity of the situation, noting the critical condition of patients in intensive care who depend on restored electricity and oxygen supply for surgeries.
Amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza, which has lasted over 14 months, health authorities report upwards of 44,000 Palestinian casualties. Despite Israeli forces' denials of forced evacuations, the situation remains dire as fighting with Hamas continues.
