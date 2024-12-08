Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: Kamal Adwan Hospital Shelled Amid Gaza Conflict

The Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahiya, Gaza, was severely damaged by Israeli forces, disrupting surgeries and injuring medical staff. The ongoing conflict has led to significant casualties and infrastructure damage, with Israeli forces denying allegations of forced evacuations. The violence has persisted for over 14 months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 15:16 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 15:16 IST
Tensions Escalate: Kamal Adwan Hospital Shelled Amid Gaza Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Sunday, Palestinian health officials reported that Israeli forces shelled the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahiya, northern Gaza. The attack damaged essential facilities such as electricity and oxygen pumps, hindering urgent operations.

Hussam Abu Safiya, the hospital's director, disclosed that around 100 tank shells and bombs hit the site, injuring staff and patients. He emphasized the severity of the situation, noting the critical condition of patients in intensive care who depend on restored electricity and oxygen supply for surgeries.

Amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza, which has lasted over 14 months, health authorities report upwards of 44,000 Palestinian casualties. Despite Israeli forces' denials of forced evacuations, the situation remains dire as fighting with Hamas continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024