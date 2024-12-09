Left Menu

DCDC Health Services Secures Rs 82 Crore Investment to Expand Dialysis Clinics

DCDC Health Services Pvt Ltd, a dialysis clinics chain operator, has received an Rs 82 crore investment from the UK's development finance institution, British International Investment. The funding will expand DCDC's network to over 100 centers in three years, providing dialysis treatments to low-income End-stage Renal Disease (ESRD) patients.

In a significant development for healthcare, DCDC Health Services Pvt Ltd has announced a substantial Rs 82 crore investment from British International Investment (BII), the UK's development finance institution. This financial boost is set to transform access to critical dialysis treatments for low-income patients battling End-stage Renal Disease (ESRD).

The funding initiative is poised to support DCDC's ambitious growth plans, aiming to expand its network across the nation with over 900 dialysis machines distributed in more than 100 centers within the next three years. This expansion is expected to serve over 15,000 unique patients, predominantly from low-income backgrounds, while generating approximately 1,000 direct jobs.

Founder and CEO Aseem Garg highlighted the strategic focus on South India, planning significant additions in Karnataka and Telangana. BII's Managing Director for Asia, Srini Nagarajan, emphasized the partnership's role in extending life-saving treatments to remote areas, further demonstrating DCDC's commitment to healthcare accessibility.

