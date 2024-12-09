Russia Delivers Warship to India: Strengthening Naval Ties
Russia has delivered a frigate to India as part of a 2018 contract. A second frigate is expected next spring. This move underscores the strengthening naval ties between the two nations, as announced during a ceremony with Russian Navy commander Alexander Moiseyev in attendance.
In a significant boost to Indo-Russian military cooperation, Russia has officially delivered a frigate to India. The move, part of a contract agreed upon in 2018, was marked by a ceremony reported by the RIA news agency on Monday.
According to Russian Navy commander Alexander Moiseyev, Moscow is committed to delivering a second frigate to India by next spring. This delivery heralds a new chapter in the maritime collaboration between the two countries, as both nations endeavor to enhance their naval capabilities.
The transfer of the warship underscores the enduring strategic partnership between India and Russia, reflecting a mutual interest in bolstering security and defense ties amidst evolving global dynamics.
