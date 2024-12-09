Left Menu

Russia Delivers Warship to India: Strengthening Naval Ties

Russia has delivered a frigate to India as part of a 2018 contract. A second frigate is expected next spring. This move underscores the strengthening naval ties between the two nations, as announced during a ceremony with Russian Navy commander Alexander Moiseyev in attendance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 09-12-2024 17:19 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 16:52 IST
Russia Delivers Warship to India: Strengthening Naval Ties
Russian National Guard Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a significant boost to Indo-Russian military cooperation, Russia has officially delivered a frigate to India. The move, part of a contract agreed upon in 2018, was marked by a ceremony reported by the RIA news agency on Monday.

According to Russian Navy commander Alexander Moiseyev, Moscow is committed to delivering a second frigate to India by next spring. This delivery heralds a new chapter in the maritime collaboration between the two countries, as both nations endeavor to enhance their naval capabilities.

The transfer of the warship underscores the enduring strategic partnership between India and Russia, reflecting a mutual interest in bolstering security and defense ties amidst evolving global dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024