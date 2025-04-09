Chinese Citizens in Russian Military: Ukraine's Intelligence Revelation
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy revealed that intelligence suggests 155 Chinese nationals are fighting for Russia against Ukraine. The recruits are reportedly being recruited via social media, with Ukrainian authorities investigating potential directives from Beijing. China is verifying these claims and maintains that Chinese individuals should steer clear of combat zones.
In a surprising development, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Wednesday that Ukrainian intelligence has uncovered the involvement of 155 Chinese citizens with the Russian military in the ongoing conflict against Ukraine.
According to Zelenskiy, these individuals have been recruited through social media platforms, and Chinese authorities are said to be aware of the situation. Ukrainian officials are currently examining whether these recruits are acting under instructions from Beijing.
Meanwhile, China's foreign ministry spokesperson stated that the country is working to verify Ukraine's claims. The Chinese government has consistently advised its citizens against visiting conflict zones and has urged them to avoid participating in military actions.
