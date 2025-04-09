HEC Infra Projects Secures Rs 15.68 Cr Contract for Plant Electrification

AHMEDABAD: HEC Infra Projects Limited, trading under NSE Code: HECPROJECT, has announced the acquisition of a lucrative Rs 15.68 crore contract from M/S Brixo Industries. The contract involves executing a comprehensive EPC scope covering design, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning for plant electrification and relocating a 66 kV line.

Scheduled for a 12-month completion, the project underlines HEC Infra's technical mastery, leveraging its expertise in high-voltage switchgear, transformers, cabling, and protection systems to ensure a stable power supply for Brixo Industries. The turnkey approach promises streamline coordination and quality assurance across all phases.

Gaurang Shah, Managing Director of HEC Infra, emphasized the strategic importance of the order, stating that it not only showcases the company's technical prowess but also strengthens its reputation as a reliable partner. Shah highlighted future plans to bid for similar projects, eyeing opportunities in diverse sectors and regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)