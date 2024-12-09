Left Menu

Strengthening India Through Health Initiatives: UP's Transformative Journey

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath emphasizes the necessity of a healthy India for an empowered India. The state has made significant strides in healthcare with initiatives such as Ayushman Bharat, expanding medical infrastructure, controlling encephalitis, and providing comprehensive care through updated medical facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur(Up) | Updated: 09-12-2024 19:24 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 19:24 IST
Strengthening India Through Health Initiatives: UP's Transformative Journey
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the inextricable link between a healthy India and a strong India on Monday. Speaking at a function to distribute Ayushman Vay Vandana cards to seniors, he highlighted various health schemes reflecting governmental commitment to public health.

Under Adityanath's leadership, Uttar Pradesh's healthcare infrastructure has seen substantial expansion. Since 2017, new medical colleges have been launched, and existing facilities have been upgraded, significantly improving healthcare access across the state.

The chief minister noted achievements, such as controlling encephalitis and enhancing facilities during the Covid crisis. He praised Ayushman Bharat, a major health insurance program, pointing out that Uttar Pradesh has been a significant beneficiary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024