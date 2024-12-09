Strengthening India Through Health Initiatives: UP's Transformative Journey

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the inextricable link between a healthy India and a strong India on Monday. Speaking at a function to distribute Ayushman Vay Vandana cards to seniors, he highlighted various health schemes reflecting governmental commitment to public health.

Under Adityanath's leadership, Uttar Pradesh's healthcare infrastructure has seen substantial expansion. Since 2017, new medical colleges have been launched, and existing facilities have been upgraded, significantly improving healthcare access across the state.

The chief minister noted achievements, such as controlling encephalitis and enhancing facilities during the Covid crisis. He praised Ayushman Bharat, a major health insurance program, pointing out that Uttar Pradesh has been a significant beneficiary.

(With inputs from agencies.)