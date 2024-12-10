Left Menu

Hidden Legacy: How Leaded Petrol Shaped Mental Health Disorders in Generation X

A new study reveals the significant impact of leaded petrol on mental health, particularly among Americans born between 1966 and 1986, linking it to increased cases of anxiety, ADHD, and depression. Despite its known toxicity, lead was widely used in petrol until phased out due to adverse health effects.

A groundbreaking study published in the Journal of Child Psychology and Psychiatry highlights a disturbing connection between the use of leaded petrol and increased mental health disorders among Americans, particularly those born between 1966 and 1986, known as Generation X.

The research links lead exposure to a rise in anxiety, depression, and ADHD, indicating an additional 151 million mental health disorders may have been caused by leaded petrol. Despite the known toxicity of lead, it remained a common additive in petrol to improve engine performance until evidence of its harmful effects led to a gradual phase-out.

The study further uncovers the extensive repercussions of lead exposure, revealing impacts on educational outcomes and an increase in risky behaviors. The residual presence of lead underscores an ongoing public health challenge, despite worldwide efforts to eliminate its use in petrol.

